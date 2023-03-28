ANDERSON — After 25 years as director of the Anderson Public Library system, Sarah Later has resigned from the position.
Duane Hoak, president of the library’s board of directors, said Tuesday that Later submitted a one-line letter of resignation, which was effective last Saturday.
“We’re appreciative of her 25 years of service,” Hoak said, declining further comment.
Attempts Tuesday to reach Later for comment were unsuccessful.
Assistant Director Colleen Gordillo has been named interim director.
“She will serve until a new director is appointed,” Hoak said. “The board will start the search for a new director in the near future.”
The library serves Anderson, Anderson Township, Lapel and Stony Creek and Union townships.