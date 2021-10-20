ANDERSON — Sometime next year a trolley will be running a route through the downtown Anderson area.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the purchase of the trolley for the City of Anderson Transit System (CATS) from Wisconsin-based Hometown Manufacturing.
The cost of the trolley that will have a wooden exterior and automated announcement system is $183,219.
Lori Sylvester with CATS said delivery is expected in January, and it is expected to go into service next spring. Once in use, the trolley will operate on a year-round basis and is handicap accessible.
The city had a trolley that was taken out of service seven years ago.
Funding to purchase the trolley was through a federal grant with the city providing 20% in matching funds.
The Board of Public Works approved an updated drug and alcohol policy for CATS. Sylvester said the current policy adopted seven years ago was out-of-date and didn’t comply with federal regulations.
She said the changes in the policy include more stringent and updated testing, record keeping and pre-employment testing of potential employees.
The board on Oct. 12 awarded two contracts for upgrades to two city parks.
Funding for the upgrades was provided through the Anderson Community Development Department.
Fredericks Inc. was awarded a contract to upgrade the shelter house and restrooms at Jackson Park, 2400 block of West 22nd Street in the amount of $136,663.
Miracle Playground was awarded a $183,481 contract to upgrade the shelter house and playground equipment at Streaty Park, 1900 block of Park Avenue.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works said the work is expected to start in November.
