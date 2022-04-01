ANDERSON — Standing Up for Racial Equity will host its inaugural Courageous Community Conversation from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at LovEvents Banquet Hall, 1803 Broadway.
SURE is a multiracial group of Madison County residents committed to eliminating systemic racism by building connections between white residents and those of other races and ethnicities.
Founder and President Angie Strickler said the first step to building connections outside one’s own circle is communication, which the Courageous Community Conversation intends to facilitate.
“We advocate to make economic, educational, and social opportunities more equitable for people of color in Madison County,” she said. “We engage with other agencies/groups in the community with similar goals to help integrate all efforts being made in creating racial equity.”
Invitations to participate in the event have been sent to members of the community representing diverse backgrounds to use the power of sharing their experiences through conversation to develop understanding, empathy and perhaps a connection. Trained facilitators will ensure a safe space for each guest to share honestly about their experiences navigating race in Anderson and Madison County.
“Many people are interested in building these connections but don’t know how to get started. Courageous Community Conversations offers the platform to start this engagement,” Strickler said. “Our hope is that these conversations lead to authentic relationships across racial lines.”
Anyone who has not received an invitation but would like to attend is encouraged to send an email to MadisonCountySURE@gmail.com to determine seat availability.