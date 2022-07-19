ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works has approved a four-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Jake Brown, director of human resources, said Tuesday the contract runs from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.
Brown said the contract's terms call for a 4% pay increase in the first and third years and a 3% increase the second and fourth years.
He said the contract includes an increase in longevity pay to $100 per year with a maximum of $3,000 for 30 years of service.
IBEW Local 281 represents employees with Anderson Municipal Light & Power and the city garage.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Works, said the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has reached agreements with five of the six unions representing city workers.
The Broderick administration has reached contract agreements with the Anderson Fire Department; the Fraternal Order of Police and Local 1913, which represents workers with the City of Anderson Transit System, Water Pollution Control, and street and parks departments; and United Auto Workers Local 1963.