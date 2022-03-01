ANDERSON — The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has reached a four-year contract agreement with UAW Local 1963.
The Anderson Board of Works Tuesday approved the contract that runs from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2025. Local 1963 represents members working in various city departments.
The union membership has already voted to ratify the contract.
As with other new contracts the union members will receive a 4% raise in 2022 and 2025 and a 3% increase in 2023 and 2024.
Chairman David Eicks said some union members in the city’s utility office, among the lowest paid among city workers, will receive an additional $500 in 2022 and 2024.
Eicks said negotiations are continuing with Local 108, which represents employees in the Water Department and Water Pollution Control Departments.
The Broderick administration has reached contract agreements with Anderson Fire Department; the Fraternal Order of Police and Local 1913, which represents workers with the City of Anderson Transit System, Water Pollution Control, Street and Parks departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.