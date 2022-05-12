ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved a $6 million bond to go toward the purchase of a building at the Flagship Enterprise Center.
The commission Tuesday voted to approve the funding to purchase the building from Anderson University with the Flagship Enterprise Center providing $1 million to the purchase price.
Commission member Perry Washington abstained from voting on the two resolutions to move the bond to the Economic Development Commission and Anderson City Council Thursday for final approval.
Anderson University will use the $6.9 million from the sale of the building to pay off a 2017 bond.
As proposed, the city of Anderson will have the majority votes on the 7-member board that oversees the operations of the building.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the building being purchased is connected to an adjacent facility already owned by the commission.
“Every company looking to locate to Anderson, the conversations start at that building,” Winkler said. “It’s a great asset to the city’s economic development efforts.”
He said if the city were to consider constructing a new 52,800 square foot building the cost would be an estimated $10 million.
Winkler said the mission is to use the building as an incubator for new start-up businesses interested in locating in Anderson.
Commission member Danny McGhee asked if the Anderson Redevelopment Commission could have a member on the Flagship board.
Richard Symmes, president of the commission, said appointments to the board will be made by the mayor.
Winkler said when the building was constructed in 2007 the cost was $8.7 million.
Terry Truitt, CEO of the Flagship, said the city is gaining control of a $32 million asset.
“All of our other buildings are full,” he said. “We have loaned out $51 million for new start-up companies.”
John Pistole, president of Anderson University, said the university is working on how to keep local talent in Madison County through several programs.
He said the Madison County Community Foundation provided $100,000 in scholarship funds for Madison County students to attend the university.
“We want students involved not just at AU, but in the community,” Pistole said. “We would like to see more Anderson High School students attend the university.”
Commission member David Eicks said the building has served the community along with AU in landing a lot of jobs for the community.
“This is a valuable tool for our economic development efforts,” he said.
Rebecca Crumes, president of the Anderson City Council said there is no land use plan for the commission.
Crumes said the commission has $35.9 million in available tax increment financing funds and should be willing to give 15% of the funds to the Anderson Community School system.
She said some of the funds should be spent inside the city limits that are not located along Interstate 69.
“We could be investing in the Impact Center,” Crumes said.