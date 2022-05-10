ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved a contingency consent for the potential sale of the Bingham Square Apartments.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission was informed Tuesday that New Jersey-based MAS Capital has made an offer to purchase both the Bingham Square and Madison Square apartment complexes from Property Resource Associates.
The Redevelopment Commission has to approve the sale of the Bingham Square Apartments because of a $935,000 bond the city provided to the developer for improvements to the apartments, improvements that were never completed.
The terms of the contingency consent are that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire the bonds and that the city receives $405,474 in unpaid utility bills owed at Bingham Square.
“The ARC would consent to the Bingham Square sale if the bonds are paid with interest and the utilities paid,” Attorney Mike Austin said. “There is a written agreement to that effect.”
Austin said if those conditions are met the ARC and city would not oppose the sale and recover the funds and the past due utility bills.
He said the agreement includes a provision that neither side would take legal action.
Commission member Perry Washington said the city should learn more information about the potential buyer.
David Eicks, an ARC member, said the agreement should include the expiration date for the offer to purchase the property.
According to their website, MAS Capital Group manages complexes with 20,000 apartments in ten states.
Property Resource Associates has been attempting to sell both apartment complexes for a total of $10 million.
In 2020, the ARC and Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond to Property Resource Associates to make needed improvements at the apartment complex.
The tax increment financing bond to pay for the additional improvements to the apartments would have been paid through increased property tax payments.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the current taxes on the property have been paid.
The agreement between the Redevelopment Commission and Property Resource Associates includes language that the city can withhold the transfer of the $935,000 bond to another owner.
Last year, Property Resource Associates informed the AHA that they would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
Clients of the Housing Authority have been relocated to other housing in Anderson.