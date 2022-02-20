ANDERSON — City residents will have two opportunities this week to present proposals for how Anderson should spend $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
The two meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the City Hall auditorium or via Zoom.
Three different proposals for how the funds should be spent have been presented by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., Councilman Ty Bibbs and the Anderson Community Coalition.
All three presentations contain different uses of the funds.
The Anderson City Council has the final approval on the distribution of the $23.1 million.
Broderick has proposed that a number of city employees get a total of $3.6 million in premium pay for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The premium pay ranges from $3,700 to a maximum of $7,500 for members of Anderson police and fire, City of Anderson Transit System and City Hall utility workers.
Part-time employees will receive from $2,500 to $7,500, depending on how many hours they worked.
Broderick also wants to spend $9 million for an expansion of the Lafayette water plant and related infrastructure to increase the capacity of water to the city.
Broderick’s plan provides for $2 million to help small businesses.
It would offer a total of $1.5 million that nonprofits could apply for. The plan calls for $1 million for homeowner assistance and $1.5 million for affordable housing, with the community and economic development departments reviewing applications.
There is $500,000 set aside for food programs, $500,000 for expanded internet access and $900,000 for homeless initiatives.
The Anderson Community Coalition presented a detailed proposal for spending the $23.1 million American Rescue Plan funding.
Lindsay Brown presented the proposal last week, with the major difference with the mayor’s proposal being not spending $9 million for infrastructure improvements or $3.6 million for bonuses for city employees due to the pandemic.
He said there are other state and federal funds available for the infrastructure project.
Brown suggested the city use a portion of the $17 million budget surplus for the employee bonus.
He said the ARP funds are intended for use to benefit the entire community.
The coalition recommended spending $5.5 million to help with home repair, shelter for the homeless and development of affordable housing in Anderson.
It’s recommending $5 million for nonprofits to include $1.5 million for youth programming, $1 million each for the food desert, black nonprofits in the city and housing assistance.
Other recommendations included $1.2 million to pay off utility bills, $1.4 million for workforce development, $2 million for small business development, $3.5 million for infrastructure work and $1 million for mental health programs.
Bibbs has proposed using $8.4 million of the American Rescue Plan funding as incentives to encourage local residents to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
He is proposing a payment or credit of $150 for every Anderson resident over the age of 5.
Bibbs has also proposed providing $4 million for local nonprofit organizations.
It includes $1.2 million for homeowner assistance; $1.7 million for affordable housing programs; and $1 million for homeless initiatives.
