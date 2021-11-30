ANDERSON — Local residents are being afforded the opportunity to provide suggestions on how Anderson should spend the American Rescue Plan funding.
A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., and is being hosted by the Community Lens of Anderson, Madison County S.U.R.E. (Stand Up for Racial Equity), Gathering of the Queens, Black Nurses Association of Anderson and Project Growcery.
The city of Anderson will be receiving approximately $50 million in federal funding over the next two years, with Madison County also obtaining an estimated $50 million.
The purpose of the meeting is to engage local residents about how they would like to see the American Rescue Plan funds invested in the community.
The meeting will focus on the recent housing crisis faced by Bingham Square residents and how the federal funds can be used to provide affordable housing.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., members of the Anderson City Council, Anderson Board of Public Works and Anderson Redevelopment Commission have been invited to attend.
“We expect this to be an excellent opportunity to hear from citizens, educators, business owners, nonprofits and community partners to provide input regarding ways Anderson can achieve equitable and sustainable COVID recovery,” the groups announced.
The Madison County Commissioners have adopted a resolution in which county offices can request funding that will be evaluated by the Madison County Council of Governments.
That evaluation will be sent to the commissioners and Madison County Council for approval of funding.
Mayor Broderick has not outlined how Anderson will determine the federal funding's use. The City Council wants to be involved in the decision-making process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.