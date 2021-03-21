ANDERSON — After dominating her group in the first four rounds of Favorite Chef, Bobber’s Café proprietor Stacie Cowgill is facing stiffer competition in the quarterfinal round.
As of Saturday evening Cowgill was fourth in her quarterfinal group of 16.
Voting wraps up on March 25 at 9 p.m., and only the first-place finisher will advance to the semifinals.
“This is the top 1%, there’s 1,024 people left,” said Mark Findlay, who handles operations at Bobber’s and has been using social media to marshal support.
“We don’t want them to pay to vote, but we want them to vote,” Findlay said.
You can vote online once a day for free using your Facebook account. Extra votes can be purchased for $1 apiece, with 25% of proceeds benefiting Feed America.
The final round of voting will end on April 8, and the winner receives a $50,000 prize.
Cowgill leases Bobber’s from the city and has pledged to use the winnings to upgrade the outdoor seating at Bobber’s, which sits on the walking path overlooking the lake on the east side of Shadyside Park.
