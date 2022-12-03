Santa Claus emerges from his cottage at Dickmann Town Center on Saturday before boarding his float to ride in the annual Anderson Christmas Parade.
Andy Knight | The Herald Bulletin
Bundled up against the cold, from left, Heidi Martin, Fyuture Martin, Cheryl Holloman and Britton Holloman await the start of the annual Anderson Christmas Parade Saturday evening.
Andy Knight | The Herald Bulletin
Keely Fitzpatrick takes a photo of, from top, Leah Hilmer, Evelyn Hilmer and Claire Fitzpatrick on Saturday during festivities at the City of Anderson's annual Christmas Celebration.
Andy Knight | The Herald Bulletin
Before the start of the Anderson Christmas Parade on Saturday night, Martha Green, left, who served as master of ceremonies, looks on as the parade float judges talk. The judges are, from left, Becky Bark, Candy Killian and Terri Graham.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Mayor Thomas J. Broderick waves to the crowd as he serves as Grand Marshal of the Anderson 2022 Christmas Parade Saturday night.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
The Jingles Bar float passes the Dickmann Town Center during the Anderson 2022 Christmas Parade on Saturday. The nonprofit's website touts "Christmas like you've never seen it before. Join us to celebrate the holiday season with good enough company, great food and beverages, and an abundance of Christmas cheer!"
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
USA National Miss Indiana Jr. Princess Aya Barham waves to spectators as her car passes The Paramount Theatre during the Anderson Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Holding glowing plastic Christmas trees, Keyona Taylor enjoys the Anderson Christmas Parade while sitting in front of the Paramount Theatre on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Spectators line Meridian Street in front of the Dickmann Town Center to watch the Anderson Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Carly Young passes out candy during the Anderson Christmas Parade on Meridian Street on Friday night.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Colton Johnson and Chole Smith pose for a picture at The Dickmann Center during Christmas festivities on Saturday night.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Princesses from Once Upon a Princess participated in the Anderson Christmas Parade on Saturday and were at the Dickmann Town Center to help light the tree. They are Ashley Jantz as the Mermaid Princess, Dasy Pier as the Lost Slipper Princess, Tory Zapata and Hunter Chandler as the Frosty Sisters Princesses, and Keyla Travis as the Miracle Keeper Princess.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Princesses and Santa Claus were on hand to help light the tree at the Dickmann Town Center following the Anderson Christmas Parade on Saturday night.
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Anderson’s annual Christmas kickoff draws thousands to welcome Santa
ANDERSON — The buzz among the thousands of people gathered in the city’s downtown intensified nearly as quickly as the temperature dropped Saturday evening until cheers erupted as the city’s annual Christmas Parade began.
Parade watchers, bundled in layers against brisk breezes that felt more biting with the absence of the bright sunshine from a few hours earlier, scanned Meridian Street as the procession slowly crept into view, dozens of floats strong.
The parade was the centerpiece of the city’s annual Christmas Celebration, an event that has grown in stature since its return in 2013. This year’s edition featured many popular holiday favorites, including free hot chocolate and Christmas cookies, the opportunity for children to write and mail letters to Santa, and an appearance from St. Nick himself.
“It’s fun seeing all the kids and all the magic and all the festivities,” said Lacey Matthews of Anderson, who along with a friend brought her children to Dickmann Town Center for a few hours. “Kids light up around Christmas. It’s a magical time of year for sure.”
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin
The city’s skating rink was also a popular attraction, drawing dozens of skaters at a time while friends and parents leaned on the protective railings to take pictures of their loved ones between spills on the synthetic ice. The 2,150-square-foot rink, purchased by the city and opened in 2018, has quickly become a centerpiece of the downtown area’s Christmas activities.
“I think it’s a great community event to bring everyone together,” Anderson resident Lacrisha Baker said after encouraging her son on the ice. “It’s great to see my kids just enjoying all the fun holiday things.”
The Christmas Celebration, according to city officials, also casts a welcome spotlight on the downtown neighborhood’s businesses and after-hours activities. And, with persistent inflation still dampening many residents’ holiday spending plans, the chance to enjoy an inexpensive evening out can lift spirits in meaningful ways, they said.
“I think that getting folks together when they have a chance to get out and be with other members of the community, especially children — that’s important,” Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick said. “Children always bring out the smiles on everybody’s faces.”
Huddled under a blanket while sitting in a small folding chair and waiting for the parade to start, Heidi Martin of Anderson said she and her neighbor, Cheryl Holloman, came together with their children to see the parade.
“There’s something fun and innocent about it,” Martin said. “Everybody enjoys it. I saw all these little kids seeing their friends from school, and they were so happy to see each other.”
Broderick said he hoped the festivities would set an appropriate tone for residents to enjoy the holiday season.
“I think just that folks have a real sense of community when they come out here and they see the neat things that we’re doing,” he said. “It makes everybody happy and puts a good smile on their faces.”
Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.