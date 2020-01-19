ANDERSON — Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown says he never planned to follow his parents into a career in law enforcement — he wanted to be a gym teacher.
Brown, the son of an Anderson police officer and city dispatcher, attended the University of Southern Indiana Evansville planning to work with children in the field of athletics, but a sociology class during his sophomore year of college changed his mind.
The instructor asked students to identify, with a show of hands, whether they were an education major, Brown said. More than half of those in the large auditorium raised their hands. Many kept their hands up when asked if they were going into physical education.
“He said, ‘Your major is a dead end,’” Brown recalled.
The teacher pointed out how many people would graduate with a degree in physical education each year from colleges across the nation and compared it to the number of gym teaching positions.
Brown completed that semester, but returned to Madison County to reconsider his future plans while working at a local pharmacy and then a hardware store. He said one of his employers at the hardware store was former Pendleton Fire Chief Kurt Kahl.
Kahl, along with a coworker who also worked as a Pendleton reserve police officer, encouraged Brown to consider law enforcement, and Brown’s parents supported the idea.
“One thing my dad made clear, if I applied at Anderson or any other department, there wasn’t going to be any favors,” Brown said. “He told me if you don’t make the cut, we don’t want them to hire you because it wouldn’t be good for the department, and it wouldn’t be good for you in the long term either. There’s going to be no favors.”
In 1999, Brown was hired by APD at the age of 21 as a patrolman on the midnight shift. He also worked as a community policing officer, traffic officer, intelligence liaison officer and primary crime scene technician.
In February 2011, Brown was promoted to a detective and assigned to adult investigations. The following year he became a sergeant and was assigned to the uniform division as a shift supervisor.
He later became a traffic division commander and oversaw the department’s major crash investigation team and supervised a shift of patrol officers.
In 2016, Brown was appointed assistant chief of the uniformed division responsible for patrol officers, SWAT, canine units, the crash investigation team, traffic enforcement, parking authority and animal control divisions.
He became interim chief in late 2019 and was appointed police chief on Jan. 1.
Brown, 42, is one of the youngest police chiefs to serve on the department, along with Ed Leonard who became the department’s police chief at the age of 40.
While he never planned to become the department’s police chief, Brown said he turned to veteran officers and supervisors and “picked their brains” on how he could advance his career when opportunities presented themselves.
“One of the more consistent things reported back to me through those mentors was you have to get involved,” Brown said. “Even on the patrol level, you have to show that you can do more than just the minimum requirements.”
Brown said he listened carefully to the advice given and molded it to fit his style.
When questioned about his personal accomplishments, he provided highlights involving the lives of the people he has sworn to protect – not the accolades he’s received.
There was the time he and fellow APD officer Marty Dulworth were working a midnight shift and stopped to talk to a man after receiving a call about a suspicious person. The man was not breaking any laws and after making that determination, Brown said they could have walked away.
They didn’t.
Brown said the man’s behavior prompted them to ask him if something was wrong and he told them he was upset because he thought his friend might kill himself. Brown and Dulworth followed the man back to a residence, arriving just in time to save his friend from hanging himself.
“With hindsight, we are both glad we were thorough,” Brown said. “That’s something I hold on to. The idea behind it is, don’t be afraid to go a little further. It is OK for someone to say they want to be left alone, but if you think you can offer them more services or you think there may be something else they are escaping from – let them have their space, but where did you come from? I might want to go down there and take a look.”
Brown also talked about the apprehension of a man on parole who threatened violence against a family member. He arrested the man. While the arrest wasn’t a highlight in his career, what happened afterward was important.
Fearing retaliation, the woman told Brown she was trying to move away from the area. Brown not only personally paid some of her moving expenses, but he and a handful of other officers helped her move out in the middle of the night.
“You tell people to trust us,” Brown said. “You tell people to do the right thing and then to leave them hanging. It just isn’t cool. It’s not that I didn’t think the police department itself wouldn’t have tried to do some of those things, but I didn’t want to wait.
“I didn’t want to depend on someone else to get it done for her,” he said. “We all raise our right hand and swear that is what we are going to do, and sometimes that help extends beyond the apprehension of a criminal.”
Brown said he enjoys his role as a servant to the community, but there have been low points in his career.
In 2002, Brown was accused of false informing and assisting a criminal — both Class A misdemeanors — in connection with a traffic accident in Anderson involving a friend. He was accused of lying to investigators about the accident in order to prevent his friend from getting in trouble.
A jury found Brown not guilty in 2004, but the experience showed him what it felt like to be wrongly accused and to experience the legal system as a defendant. It also taught him to be a better policeman.
“I have every one of those articles laminated in a folder,” he said. “My Grandmother Brown — I didn’t know this at the time – but she was cutting every one of them out of the paper and she laminated them all.”
Brown said his grandmother gave him the articles before his trial and demanded for him to tell her the truth about what happened. He did and she never doubted him or questioned him again.
As the new police chief, Brown said he plans to build on the work of those who preceded him and strengthen the department’s community police programs. He wants to bring back an intelligence liaison officer program and pursue technology improvements to make the department more efficient.
“Our decisions affect their lives,” he said. “I know what that means and the obligations I have to the community.”
