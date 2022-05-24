ANDERSON — Four properties, three damaged by fire, are being demolished after approval by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
The board on Monday OK'd emergency demolition orders requested by Trinna Davis from the Anderson Municipal Development Department.
All the structures are being demolished with 2022 budget funds approved for removal of unsafe structures.
Davis said the back of the building at 1900 Central Ave. fell in, and anyone stepping inside would fall directly to the basement.
The building used to be the location of a TV repair shop.
The board approved the bid of Rescue Demolition for $18,400 to demolish the structure.
Rescue Demolition was also awarded the work to remove a garage at 301 Elva St. for $6,800.
Davis said the garage caught fire, and the debris was falling into the street.
She said the property owners are deceased, and the work is to only remove the collapsed garage.
The board approved the demolition of a house at 1800 Fletcher St., awarding the $15,800 contract to Rescue Demolition.
Davis said a squatter has been living at ,the house for three years and it recently caught fire, burning out the bottom floor.
The owner lives in South Carolina and didn’t respond to the Municipal Development Department.
The board approved but put on hold for up to 30 days the low bid of $14,300 from Shroyer’s Solution for demolition of a house at 1610 Jackson St.
Davis said the owner of the property died in February and homeless people were living at the house when it caught fire.
She said the homeless people removed anything of value from the house.
Davis said the surviving relative is with the U.S. military serving in Germany.
Board member Sam Dixon requested an effort be made to contact the relative concerning the emergency demolition.