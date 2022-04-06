ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is encouraging local residents to become active members of Neighborhood Crime Watch groups.
Throughout the month of April, the police department is hosting 10 meetings for residents to join a Neighborhood Crime Watch group or to learn more about the program.
“The 10 meetings each month are spread through the five city districts,” McKnight said.
Meetings will continue to be held on a monthly basis, and the Community Policing Division of APD will have an officer at each of the meetings to discuss the programs and answer questions.
The topics of discussion include public safety tips, police equipment demonstrations, identity theft and fraud, crime prevention, gun safety, drug recognition and demonstrations by the department’s K9 officers.
“Each year the structure of the meetings is a little different,” Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said. “There are five districts in the city and monthly meetings take place in each district.”
McKnight said two of the meetings are specifically geared to the Hispanic community and two are for Southdale Towers and Longfellow Plaza.
Additional information on meeting times, date, location and local coordinator are available at www.cityofanderson.com/1111/Neighborhood-Crime-Watch.