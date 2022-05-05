ANDERSON — What started as a goal a little over a year ago will become a reality when the Anderson Scholar House opens.
Officials with JobSource in February 2021 visited the Family Scholar House program in Louisville that assists single parents obtain a post-secondary education.
JobSource obtained a 12-apartment complex from Anderson University to house single parents and their children.
Jennifer Davisson, deputy director of JobSource, said Wednesday the first four-units of the apartment complex will be housing the first families in the program by the end of July.
She said the remaining 8 units will be renovated and ready to accept clients by the end of the year.
The program, which has a success rate of 88% in Louisville, provides housing and living expense assistance for the single parent to attend either a university or community college to obtain a degree.
“This is life changing,” family advocate Rosemary Baker said. “The goal is to break the cycle of poverty.”
The Anderson Housing Authority has approved 12 housing vouchers for the single parents enrolled in the program.
Baker said currently JobSource is working with 15 people and four are actively involved and ready to begin the program.
“The four people are getting the final details worked out in terms of classes,” she said.
Baker said the four clients are looking at attending Anderson University or Ivy Tech Community College.
Davisson said JobSource got a grant from PNC Bank for a playground and from Center Point.
She said the program will serve people from Madison and Grant counties, but will accept people from other counties.
Davisson said people from other counties have to reside in Madison County and want to attend either AU or Ivy Tech.
Baker said all four people that will start in the program are all county residents.
“They’re very excited,” she said. “This is a life-saving event for them and an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often.”
Baker said all four are living with other people and want to pursue an education but trying to figure out how to pay rent.
“This was a dream,” Davisson said. “I’m surprised at how fast things have moved, but this community has really opened their arms for this program. Doors have been opened that might have taken some time.
“We’re in the business of removing barriers so people can pursue schooling,” she said. “Our community has been in the business of removing barriers for us in this program.”
Davisson said JobSource is working with the participants to remove any barrier to them obtaining an education which will include help with utility costs and child care.
She said the long-range plan is to expand and provide housing in Grant County.