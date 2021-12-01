ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools’ board Tuesday unanimously ratified a new teacher contract for July 2021 to July 2023.
“Obviously we’re very happy that it’s been approved, and we feel like we did the best we could for everybody across the board,” ACS board President Patrick Hill said in an interview.
The Anderson Federation of Teachers approved the contract Nov. 11.
Under the new contract, teachers will receive a base pay increase of $2,500 for the 2021-22 school year and an additional $1,500 increase the next year.
Additionally, teachers have the opportunity to receive four different stipends.
The first stipend offered is a $2,000 referendum stipend. To be eligible for this stipend, teachers must have been employed on Nov. 1, 2021. This stipend will also be offered in the 2022-23 school year to teachers employed on Nov. 1, 2022.
The second stipend being offered is a retirement buyout one. For the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, up to 40 teachers per year who are eligible for retirement will be able to receive a $20,000 stipend put into their 401 (A) plan. At least 27 teachers must provide irrevocable notice of their retirement by Jan. 31, 2022, or the buyout will be rescinded.
For example, if 50 teachers volunteer to retire during the 2021-22 school year, the district would honor those requests. However, the maximum number of retirees for the 2022-23 school year would be 30, or the goal of 40 reduced by the number of teachers (10) exceeding 40 this year.
Additionally, teachers who continuously worked during the 2021-22 school year and are still employed on Sept. 1, 2022, will be eligible to receive a $2,000 retention stipend. This stipend will also be offered during the 2022-23 school year under similar provisions.
Any returning teachers who were employed on at least the last day of the 2020-21 school year and the first day of this school year, and still are employed the last pay period before spring break 2022, will be eligible for an additional $3,000 COVID-19 hazard stipend.
In addition to teachers getting base pay increases and stipends, noncertified staff who are part of the collective bargaining agreement will receive a 5% base pay increase for the 2021-22 school year and an additional 3% increase the following year.
The board also approved raises for staff not covered by the collective bargaining agreement.
All full-time and part-time food service employees, paraeducators and truant officers will receive a 5% wage increase effective Dec. 1, 2021, and an additional 3% increase for the 2022-23 school year. Full-time food service employees, paraeducators and truant officers will also be eligible for the $2,000 referendum stipend if they meet the qualifications.
Paraeducators who have served between five and 10 consecutive years as a paraeducator at ACS will be able to receive an additional $5 per day. Those who have served 10 to 15 consecutive years will be able to receive $10 more per day, and those who have served 15 or more consecutive years will receive an additional $15 per day.
Administrative staff and administrative support staff will receive a base pay increase of $2,500 for the 2021-22 school year and an additional $1,500 the following year. Full-time administrative staff and administrative support staff will also be eligible to receive the referendum, COVID-19 hazard and retention stipends if they meet the qualifications of each.
All lunch monitors, hall monitors and locker room supervisors will receive a 5% wage increase effective Dec. 1, 2021, and an additional 3% increase for the 2022-23 school year.
Full-time ROTC officers will be eligible to receive the $2,000 referendum stipend, if they qualify.
Substitutes also will see a raise in their wages. All substitute teachers will receive $10 more per day when substituting, effective Dec. 1, 2021. Substitute secretaries and custodial staff will now receive $10 an hour. Substitute paraeducators will receive $60 per day, opposed to the previous $45 per day.
These raises and stipends will be paid for through the retirement buyout, according to ACS board Vice President Jeff Barranco.
“I think there were some comments made through this process that somehow that we were sitting on dollars that we weren’t willing to use,” he said. “We are paying for these increased salaries on the contracts by reducing our staff.”
The school board will meet next at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the ACS Administration building.
