ANDERSON — Classes at all Anderson Community Schools were canceled Wednesday as numerous teachers called off work amid ongoing negotiations between the district and the Anderson Federation of Teachers.
Unlike Friday when the district had an e-learning day after some teachers notified the district they would be taking the day off, there was no virtual instruction for students Wednesday.
Some ACS teachers have expressed disenchantment with rising insurance premiums.
“The district’s decision to close was due to 15 to 20% of teachers engaging in an illegal concerted job action by calling off work today,” ACS said in a statement on its website.
“If the AFT were to officially call for a job action/work stoppage, we would engage more than 15 to 20% of our membership,” said Randy Harrison, AFT president, in response to the superintendent’s message Wednesday morning.
“The district's lockout is an attempt to discredit our educators and support staff that already feel devalued. The fact that the district cannot cover a staff shortage of 15 to 20%, due to absences, especially during a pandemic and heading into flu season, only reflects their incompetence at being able to manage the school district.”
Superintendent Dr. Joe Cronk said he is “disappointed that these teachers are choosing to do this."
“This hurts our parents and students. It puts additional stress on the majority of our staff that have continued coming to work,” Cronk said in an email. “It puts financial strain on staff members that aren’t paid when schools are closed.”
The only staff members that will be getting paid for Wednesday are administrators, day shift custodians, facilities and administrative assistants who reported to work, according to the email.
ACS used state law to determine the staff’s calling out as illegal actions.
“We are monitoring very closely the number of staff absences and will make a determination if it is necessary to have another closure,” Cronk said in the email.
“Today (Tuesday), was another grassroots effort from teachers across the district, and it would’ve been bigger if there was more time to communicate with the others and no fear of being reprimanded,” said Ashley Loffer, a kindergarten teacher at Erskine Elementary. “We can’t afford to stay at the district and community we love if we continue to not be compensated fairly or even close to the surrounding districts.”
Instead of calling another e-learning day Tuesday, ACS pulled paraprofessionals and support staff to lead classrooms due to not having enough substitute teachers to cover the call-outs.
“Children’s needs and IEPs (individualized educational plans) were not met because they (ACS) combined classes, put (paraprofessionals), special teachers, reading specialists, special ed teachers and speech therapists in regular classrooms. There was no resource room, no small group instruction, no one-on-one help,” Loffer said.
Haylee Hemp, parent of an ACS student with an IEP, was informed of this and immediately took action.
“If you go pulling people to different places, these IEP students are not going to get what they need,” she said.
Hemp and Loffer both mentioned that paraprofessionals are not paid enough to watch full classes, as they are one of the lowest paid groups within the schools.
“I did threaten them. I will go the Indiana Department of Education, and I will go to an attorney if they go against my son’s IEP,” Hemp said, as her son needs a paraprofessional for his IEP.
Loffer said that at Erskine Elementary, there were about 32 call-outs, which is most of their staff.
Parents of ACS students have posted their concerns on Facebook and have even emailed school officials, such as superintendent Joe Cronk.
Hemp has also created a Facebook page for parents of ACS students to voice their concerns called “Concerned parents of ACSC.”
“The length of this is still unknown and up in the air,” Loffer said about how long these teacher call-offs will last.
“There has been no official directive given out of the AFT office promoting what has been labeled the ‘teacher call-offs’. These educators and support staff are utilizing their legally bargained benefit days to secure these absences which is well within their purview,” Harrison said.
“I still would just love to encourage those parents that are speaking up and supporting us to continue to do so and stay informed and call the school and the admin building,” Loffer said.
Loffer also encourages community members to attend the upcoming school board meeting on Nov. 9, dressed in red to support educators.
“I would love to encourage those parents and staff members to get up there and speak and share stories,” Loffer said.
The ACS school board meeting will be held at the ACSC Administration Building at 6 p.m.
Cronk said that bargaining is still going on between ACS and the Anderson Federation of Teachers, as they have entered mediation with a state appointed Indiana Education Employment Relations Board mediator/financial consultant. Mediation is set for Thursday.
"Hopefully they'll have a resolution tomorrow, maybe this will resolve this," said Kenneth Hodson, ACS school board member about Thursday's mediation session.
ACS is planning to re-open on Thursday. However, they will inform parents, guardians and the public if another closure is needed.
