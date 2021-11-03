ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools are closed Wednesday because of staff absences, the district announced in an early morning post on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
The district said there will be no e-learning for students today.
On Friday, the district had an e-learning day after some teachers notified the district they would be taking the day off.
The day-off notifications came amid ACS negotiations with the Anderson Federation of Teachers. Some ACS teachers have expressed disenchantment with rising insurance premiums.
The Herald Bulletin will be updating this developing story.
