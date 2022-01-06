ANDERSON — Officials from Anderson Community Schools are pushing back against a rumor circulating on social media that a large number of teachers at Anderson High School are "missing" and students are "crammed in the auditorium."
On Thursday, a Facebook post claimed that there were “18 teachers missing” at Anderson High School and that “the kids are crammed in the auditorium.”
“There’s not a lot of truth to that,” said Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement at Anderson Community Schools.
According to Meadows, AHS did have teachers absent today, however, he said that most classes have been covered by substitutes.
“There are a couple classes that are in the library (and) a couple classes that are in the auditorium,” Meadows said.
