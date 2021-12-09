ANDERSON — In 2018, voters approved a $41 million capital improvements referendum for Anderson Community Schools.
Now three years later, most of the renovation projects are completed. A few projects are still ongoing, but are close to completion, according to Brad Meadows, ACS director of district and community engagement.
The school that received the most updates through the referendum money was Anderson High School.
Updates were made to the band and choir rooms, the innovation center, the industrial technology area, art rooms, and the sports facilities. The school was also able to add a new black box theatre for the theatre department to use.
The innovation center features a green room that students can utilize. It also has a space for the robotics team to store their things, whereas before they would have to break everything down due to them having to share their space.
Lastly, the innovation center has a space dedicated to their e-sports team.
“They have a small room to the side that has computers and they’re in there about every afternoon doing their stuff,” said Steve Schindler, AHS athletic director.
Previously, AHS had five tennis courts that were owned by the city. Over time, the courts had not been updated due to a lack of funding. This meant that tennis athletes would have to travel to Highland Middle School for their tennis matches. Now, they have 10 tennis courts of their own.
The school added new varsity and JV softball and baseball fields, as well as a varsity soccer game field and practice field. Additionally, the school was able to make updates to the swimming pool.
AHS was also able to add the “fieldhouse” which serves as their second auxiliary gym. It features two basketball courts and an indoor walking track.
“In the past our kids have had to run around the hallways,” Schindler said. “Now they’re able to go back there and not interrupt the other classes and things that are around the gym."
While most of the construction at AHS is done, there are a few things that still have to be finished.
The new black box theater is still being finished up, however Principal Scott Shimer said they plan on using it for productions starting in the spring semester.
Anderson Intermediate School is housed in the old East Side Middle School. The building had been shut down since 2012 after an ACS consolidation and was used as storage.
The school needed a lot of work before kids were able to be brought back into the building, Principal Brad Milleman said.
Before, the school could house around 700 to 800 kids. Milleman said now it can house 1,000, after the building was extended.
Additionally, some of the bigger classrooms from the previous layout were able to be remodeled into smaller classrooms.
The updated school also features updated heating and cooling units and a remodeled kitchen.
Tenth Street Elementary School received updates to its cafeteria.
When Principal DJ Suchocki first started at TSE about six years ago, he was displeased with the size and condition of the cafeteria.
“There were no windows, it was dull, it was just not a healthy, inspiring setting,” he said.
The cafeteria was also relatively small and could only fit around 200 students, despite TSE having one of the highest enrollments of all the ACS elementary schools.
“We had new flooring put in, the whole back north end of our building is now all windows,” Suchocki said.
All of the walls in the cafeteria have been repainted and got new tables, he said.
Before the renovations, there was a mobile wall that separated the cafeteria and the gym, now there is a permanent wall to separate the two rooms. The cafeteria can now hold twice the number of students as before, Suchocki said.
“I want my kids to be able to come to school and have the nicest of what we can provide them,” he said.
Suchocki wants the community to understand that these updates, not only at TSE but throughout the district, are investments.
“It’s an investment for the quality of our students to have the best,” he said. “It lets the kids know that our community is supportive of them and that they’re worth that investment to provide them the best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.