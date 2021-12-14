Tracy Cole, a part-time food service worker at Anderson Community Schools, and her fellow food service staff members were many of those in attendance at Tuesday’s ACS school board meeting.
Cole addressed the board with concerns about part-time food service workers being left out and underappreciated.
“The fact that as a part-time worker, I was excluded. That hurts,” Cole said. “I don’t feel like I’m seen, or noticed, or appreciated.”
While board President Patrick Hill said that food service workers did receive a 5% increase in wages this school year, with an additional 3% raise coming next year, Cole clarified that she was speaking to the referendum stipend that some employees will receive.
“That answer doesn’t make me feel better because everybody got that,” she said about the two raises. “My problem is the exclusion … My gripe is you excluded a specific group of people.”
Cole also said that the board gave all workers, aside from part-time workers, the referendum stipend.
“We provided a stipend in the other years because we weren’t able to provide a base increase to anybody,” Hill said. “With the base increase, we have to cut off the limit somewhere, and so not everybody got stipends.”
Cole harped on the fact that part-time workers at ACS were not offered a referendum stipend, leaving them with feelings of exclusion.
“I would like to see them (the board) actually show their appreciation for their cafeteria staff,” Cole said after she left the meeting.
The board also:
• announced that the district’s mask mandate will continue until at least spring break 2022.
• amended Superintendent Joe Cronk’s contract, which will now let him receive the same stipends that were offered to certified staff and administrators.
• saw a presentation from Anderson High School’s department of technology and computer science that explained the different courses and extracurricular activities offered to students at AHS.
• saw a presentation from the Anderson Education Foundation that explained the IMPACT grant that teachers can apply for. The presentation also showed previous recipients and how they used the funding.
• showed for the first time a video, “Back to school for all,” which focused on school being safe to return to =and some of the good things happening in schools. It was made possible through an American Federation of Teachers grant. Brad Meadows, ACS director of district and community engagement, said the video will be distributed electronically to families soon.
The next school board meeting will be Jan. 11, 2022, and will be a reorganization meeting with an election of officers.
