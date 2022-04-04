ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools has received a $191,808 grant from the Federal Communications Commission to provide eligible students with free household internet through June 2023.
“It is vital that our students have access to high-speed internet at home. We are pleased that through this program, we can ensure all of our families have access to free internet at home,” Kelly Durr, chief operations officer at ACS, said in a news release Monday.
About a year ago, the district applied for the grant, according to Durr, to help it provide students and families with as many services and tools as possible. The grant will let ACS pay for about 1,500 eligible households to receive high-speed internet access at home.
After the pandemic hit, more students were required to participate in remote or virtual learning. The FCC noticed that there was something called a homework gap, which means that some students are unable to complete their homework due to lack of internet at home.
To help bridge this gap, the FCC started an Emergency Connectivity Fund to provide free, high-speed internet to families that qualify.
Interested households must complete a google form provided by ACS to confirm interest in the program. After that, families will be emailed a promotional code and instructions on how to apply for Comcast’s Internet Essentials program.
To receive free internet access through this grant, households must qualify for the Comcast program.
For questions about the free internet access grant, ACS families may contact Tina Brooks, administrative assistant to the chief operations officer, at tbrooks@acsc.net.