ANDERSON — After returning from its first day back after an unexpected e-learning day, Anderson Community Schools announced that all schools will be virtual Jan. 13-14.
The e-learning days are due to a “high number of COVID-19 related bus driver and staff absences,” the district said in a Facebook post.
Tuesday’s e-learning day was due to a high number of staff absences related to COVID-19.
Teachers will have e-learning materials available online by 10 a.m. Teachers will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day to answer student questions.
ACS plans to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 18, after a day off for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.