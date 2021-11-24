ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools is now offering an incentive for students who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“School districts across the county are encouraged to use emergency COVID-19 relief money to create incentives to boost the number of vaccinated students,” the district said in a news release.
In order for fully vaccinated students to receive their incentive, they must fill out an online form. After logging in with their ACS email account, they will then be required to upload a photo of both sides of their vaccination card.
ACS will then verify the students COVID-19 vaccination card and send them an email about their incentive options. Options include school spirit wear or a $50 shopping spree to either the Scholastic or Learning resources website.
While ACS is strongly encouraging all students five and older receive the vaccination, it is optional.
Previously, ACS offered a $150 stipend to staff members who provided proof of their fully vaccinated status. While it his highly recommended for staff to receive the vaccination, it is not required.
According to Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement, ACS has no plans on making the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students or staff.
Anyone under the age of 18 needs consent from their parent or guardian to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. To find pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, visit vaccines.gov.
