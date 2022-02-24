ANDERSON — Anderson Community School’s office of multicultural education has developed a draft version of a strategic plan on diversity, equity and inclusion for the department — and they want the public's feedback.
On Feb. 28 and March 1 at 5 p.m. each day, Dr. Treva Bostic, director of the office of multicultural education, will host review sessions where she will present the draft version of their plan.
Bostic felt that it was important to keep the public involved throughout the entire process, as it provides transparency.
“So often, people just do a plan and never include those involved at the table,” she said, adding that in her experience the public view has typically been left out.
The draft version of the strategic plan consists of 10 issues that the office of multicultural education has identified within ACS, based on input given at public sessions and an online survey held in mid-2021.
During the public input sessions, members of the community were able to bring up concerns they had about student education. Some community members were concerned about the high number of failing students during the pandemic while some were concerned about the lack of diversity in teachers.
Bostic used the input given to craft the draft version of the strategic plan for the office of multicultural education.
At the upcoming review sessions, Bostic will share each of the issues identified in the draft version of the strategic plan. She will also share the goals that go along with each issue and a timeline to achieve each goal.
After each goal is shared, the public will have a chance to provide feedback. The public will also be allowed to suggest new ideas or goals for the department to take into consideration.
“Nothing is (set) in stone yet,” she said. “We need (the public’s) input.”
After the review sessions, Bostic will share the feedback with the ACS school board. The information will then be used to update and amend the strategic plan.
Once the strategic plan is finalized, it will be posted on the ACS website.
“It’s a way of holding me accountable,” Bostic said.
The review sessions will be held at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson. The sessions will also be offered virtually via Zoom. The virtual link will be distributed on ACS’ social media sites at a later date.
