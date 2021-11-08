ANDERSON — There is a tentative agreement between Anderson schools and the teachers union on a new contract.
At 2 p.m. Monday, Anderson Community Schools and the Anderson Federation of Teachers reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.
The proposed contract would provide teachers with a base salary increase as well as stipends over the next two years.
“The success of our school corporation depends on our ability to recruit and retain the best educators for our students,” said Randy Harrison, AFT President, and Dr. Joe Cronk, ACS Superintendent, in a joint statement via email. “This new collective bargaining agreement demonstrates our shared commitment in doing so. We are pleased that we can now move forward with a renewed focus and enthusiasm around advancing our school corporation.”
The agreement must be ratified first by the members of AFT, then be approved by the ACS Board of Trustees. Terms of the agreement are not yet available.
According to AFT President Randy Harrison, the AFT is working to secure a space to hold their meeting to ratify the tentative contract agreement within the next few days. Date and time of the meeting is to be determined.
In addition to teachers, other certified and non-certified staff members represented by the AFT will also receive a base pay increase and stipends under the tentative contract agreement.
