ANDERSON — The cities of Anderson and Elwood have submitted applications for the next round of Community Crossings grants from the state of Indiana.
The city of Alexandria and Madison County will not submit a request for funding through the first round of grant applications with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Anderson City Engineer Chuck Leser said Tuesday the city is seeking a $1 million grant through the Community Crossings program.
Leser said the state’s matching funds, if awarded, will allow the city to repave Raible Avenue from 38th Street north to Cross Street.
Anderson has already received $3 million in Community Crossings grant funds from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The city received $1 million in 2017 to repave Eighth Street from Winding Way to Scatterfield Road.
In 2018, state matching funds in the amount of $1 million were used to repave 53rd Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Scatterfield Road.
Anderson used the $1 million state grant in 2019 to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue.
The funds will also enable the repaving of Broadway from School Street north to the intersection with Indiana 9.
The city of Elwood is requesting a Community Crossing grant in the amount of $750,000. Mayor Todd Jones said the city has the required $250,000 in matching funds.
The application lists 29 different streets in Elwood that will be repaved if the grant is approved.
Last year Elwood received $1 million through the state program.
“We identified the streets that were in the worst condition,” Jones said. “This year were going onto the next phase of the needed work.”
