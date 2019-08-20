ANDERSON — Police had no known suspects in the immediate aftermath of a shooting reported in the 1600 block of Fairview Street in Anderson on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called about 4:45 p.m. after at least four shots were reportedly fired from a moving vehicle near the intersection of 17th and Fairview streets.
One victim was taken to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital with unspecified injuries.
Officers on the scene collected at least 10 shell casings, but had no additional information on the incident, adding that an investigation is ongoing.
