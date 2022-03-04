ANDERSON — As Russia unleashed airstrikes and sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Vlad Boiko was on a college visit and didn’t immediately hear the news that his home country had come under attack.
When he returned to Anderson that day and saw images of scorched rubble where buildings once stood and the charred wreckage of vehicles in cities across the country, his heart sank. His thoughts immediately turned to his friends and loved ones still living in Ukraine.
“I started to be worried about my family because I knew (the conflict) was going to culminate one day, but I didn’t think it would be that soon,” said Vlad, a senior at Liberty Christian High School. “A year ago, Russia started putting troops in the Ukraine, and we were like, ‘Oh, it’s serious.’ Nobody thought it would be this serious.”
Vlad, 18, grew up in Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 on the banks of the Southern Bug River known for its unique architectural attractions. His hometown lies about 160 miles southwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, which has undergone daily shelling for more than a week.
It’s been a difficult week for Vlad. Sleep has come only in brief intervals. His parents, Loren and Stacy Clouse, who adopted him just over a year ago, have seen changes in his eating habits as well.
In particular, he’s been concerned for the safety of his younger sister, Dasha, 11, who has remained with family. They’ve spoken twice by phone since the invasion began.
Vlad said leaving the country isn’t an option for them for several reasons.
“It’s too expensive to get out from the country because you cannot fly, you cannot get a bus,” he said. “You need to pay for a driver, but drivers are asking (for) so much money because they risk their lives, and (they’re) risking somebody else’s life. It costs a lot of money.”
A NETWORK OF SUPPORT
At age 15, Vlad lost his father, and throughout his childhood, his mother dealt with a series of personal issues. He spent some time in a children’s home before being taken in by his grandmother.
In 2018, he visited the United States through a hosting organization, staying with a college friend of Stacy Clouse’s. Soon after, Stacy said, concerns arose about his aging grandmother’s ability to continue caring for him.
The Clouses hosted Vlad over the Christmas holiday that year, then spent a month in Ukraine with him before beginning the adoption process. They were drawn not only to Vlad but to his country’s culture and background.
“We learned a lot about their history, and we have seen how their country has sacrificed for so many people,” Stacy Clouse said. “They actually had more people killed during World War II than all other Allied countries combined, which we didn’t think was something that people really knew — at least we didn’t.”
Sports was an outlet for Vlad as he rose through the ranks to become a junior champion boxer in Ukraine. At Liberty Christian, Vlad has excelled as a member of Liberty Christian’s soccer and track and field teams.
As the crisis involving his home country deepened over the past year, his teammates and coaches developed into an invaluable support network for him.
“I think it means a lot,” said Liberty Christian Athletic Director Jason Chappell. “He knows he is loved. He’s got a great family here in the States. He’s got teammates and friends, just a good culture at Liberty that’s helping support him. It’s hard to see somebody go through that. It really is.”
Expressions of concern and encouragement have poured in, and Vlad said he’s grateful for each of them.
“I have a lot of emotional support,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of messages of support, like, ‘We’re going to pray for Ukraine; we’re going to pray for you.’ ‘If you need any help, just tell us how we can help.’
“My teachers are always like, ‘Come in and talk if you need,’” he continued. “‘If you need help for your friends, just tell us.’ ‘We’re going to figure out something and help you.’ It’s a lot of support.”
On Sunday, the congregation at Anderson Church of Christ, where the Clouses are members, held a special prayer service for Ukraine and for Vlad. Stacy Clouse said in some instances, people have been cautious about reaching out, not wanting to unsettle her son needlessly.
“It’s meant a lot to us for him to receive so many messages from people,” she said. “They’re reaching out to us and asking, ‘How’s Vlad? How’s everything going?’ I’ve gotten probably not as many messages as Vlad, but I’ve gotten a lot of messages also on his behalf.”
AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE
As his fellow Ukrainians face a future filled with uncertainty, Vlad said he’s doing his best to remain upbeat. His concerns are both immediate — for the safety of his family and friends at home — and long term, as he wonders about the changes to Ukrainian society a Russian occupation might bring.
“I worry not just about my friends but about the Ukrainian people — all of my country,” he said. “We have good people. What has happened — we did nothing, and I don’t know why it’s happening right now.”
Stacy Clouse added that while Vlad and his sister have been fortunate, thousands of children his age and younger remain trapped in orphanages across the country with few options for moving to safer areas.
“There’s a number of families we know that have children in Ukraine that can’t get out,” she said. “They have no way of escape. They’re very helpless.”
The conflict, which as of Thursday had seen more than 220 civilians killed and more than 500 wounded, according to the United Nations human rights office, appears destined to upend life for millions. Like many others, the Clouses hope for a swift resolution.
“We want peace for Ukraine,” Stacy Clouse said. “We don’t wish any ill on the Russian people, either, because we don’t believe that they are in support of this war that they are participating in — but maybe there’s no choice there.
“The best outcome would be for God to intervene and for peace to come to Ukraine and for Russia to go its own way.”
