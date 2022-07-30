DALEVILLE — Police have arrested two men and a woman, all Anderson residents, in a July 22 shooting fatality in rural Daleville.
Alexander Geesy, 18, is charged with murder and obstruction of justice. Brandi Zirkle, 32, and Ryan Geesy, 22, are charged with obstruction of justice and assisting after the fact. Zirkle is also charged with neglect of three dependents.
All three suspects live at 933 Washington Boulevard.
Alexander Geesy shot Randall Coomer, 38, in the back after Coomer confronted the drivers of two vehicles for speeding in front of his home in the 12000 block of South Delaware County Road 500 West, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects fled the scene and the next day left the state, according to Stanley. Police found the suspects, who had returned to Indiana, on Friday.
The Geesys and Zirkle were arrested without incident in Muncie.
Alexander Geesy was held without bond Saturday in the Delaware County jail. Zirkle's bond was set at $25,000 and Ryan Geesy's at $10,000.
Coomer is a former Marine and owner of a tree-trimming business called That Tree Feller. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and a daughter, Brooklyn, among others.
According to Stanley, Stephanie Coomer was checking the mail at their home July 22 and yelled at the drivers of the two vehicles to slow down. The vehicles then turned around and came back toward the home, where Randall Coomer confronted the occupants.
Stephanie Coomer was in the home when she heard gunshots and went outside to find her wounded husband about a quarter mile from their home in a ditch across the road from the entrance to Sharp Cemetery, police said. Medics pronounced Coomer dead at the scene.
“You could call it road rage,” Stanley said Tuesday. “It’s senseless, completely senseless.”
The chief deputy could not confirm reports that the vehicles — reportedly a red 2014-2016 Ford Focus and a white 2009-2014 Ford Explorer — were racing but did say that drivers often speed in the area of the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing the two vehicles together earlier on July 22.
Police have not released details about the weapon or weapons used in the shooting. The Delaware County coroner has performed an autopsy. Results will be available in 5-7 weeks.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Stanley.
"There is no further threat to the community related to this horrific crime," he said.