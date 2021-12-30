ANDERSON — In late October, Anderson Community Schools teachers made headlines after controversy over the new teacher contract.
On Oct. 27, the Anderson Federation of Teachers held a public meeting outlining the contract in detail.
Starting in 2022, ACS teachers will face a $2.8 million increase in health insurance.
An abundance of teachers were dissatisfied, as this increase, partnered with a too little raise, meant that teachers would be taking home less in their paychecks.
Two days later, ACS held an e-learning day due to an excessive number of teacher call-offs.
The following Wednesday, Nov. 3, ACS cancelled school without e-learning, due to excessive call-offs again.
The school went on to label these actions as “illegal,” saying that it violated state law.
On Nov. 4, ACS and the AFT held a mediation session at 10 a.m. and recessed for the weekend at 8 p.m. The mediation session resumed on Monday, where a tentative contract agreement was reached.
On Nov. 9, ACS held its monthly school board meeting, however no details of the tentative agreement were shared due to the contract needing to be approved by the AFT first.
Two days later, the AFT passed the tentative contract agreement.
The ACS school board held two special sessions on Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, where they presented and voted on the contract agreement. At the later session, the board unanimously approved the teacher contract, which included a $2,500 base pay increase for teachers this school year and a $1,500 increase next school year. Teachers also have the opportunity to receive $11,000 in stipends if they meet the qualifications of each stipend.
In addition to teachers receiving raises, other school staff received raises and stipends as well.
