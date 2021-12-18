ANDERSON — As a first-grade teacher at Edgewood Elementary School, LeeAnn Reid starts her workday by arriving at school about 7:30 a.m.
Although class doesn’t start until 9 o’clock, Reid needs the extra hour and a half to prepare for a long day with her students.
As they file into her classroom, Reid manages a “three-ring circus,” juggling questions, concerns, stories and other needs from more than a dozen 6- and 7-year-olds.
For example, Reid might be helping one student with math problems, while another begins asking questions about her iPad and a third trots up to have his work checked.
This continues throughout the morning and the afternoon until dismissal time — 3:30 p.m.
“Come the end of the day, I’ve spoken probably close to hundreds of thousands of words, made too many decisions to even count, and probably haven’t even had a chance to use the restroom in the process,” Reid said.
Her workday isn’t really over, though. After school, she heads to her second job as a dance instructor to make ends meet.
K-12 public school teachers across the country can relate to Reid’s long hours and low pay. In Indiana, the salary issue is particularly acute.
According to the National Education Association, the average starting salary during the 2019-2020 school year for Hoosier teachers was $37,573, ranking the state 38th nationally. The average salary for teachers that year was $51,745, ranking Indiana even lower — 42nd.
In April, the Indiana State Teachers Association set a goal for all districts to establish a starting teacher pay of at least $40,000. A goal of $60,000 for teacher average pay was set as well.
“Teachers in Indiana, and all over the country, deserve to be paid more for the many hours of work we put in outside of our contract hours,” Reid said. “For all of the money we spend our paychecks on for our classrooms instead of our own families and personal endeavors.”
Additionally, K-12 teachers hold four-year college degrees. Reid said that many have masters degrees, and a few have doctorates.
Of Indiana’s 306 school corporations, cooperatives, interlocals and education services, 246 had met or exceeded the goal of $40,000 starting pay as of Nov. 30, according to Keith Clock, ISTA public affairs and media relations specialist. Numbers for districts that have met the $60,000 average pay goal are not yet available.
In Anderson Community Schools, for the 2020-21 academic year, the starting salary was already $40,000 with an average salary of $52,352. The new contract recently ratified by both the teachers union and the school board will raise the salary of first-year teachers to $44,000 and bring the average salary to $56,352 for the 2022-23 school year.
A mediator was called in to help the union and the administration reach agreement on the new contract after 15-20% of teachers participated in an unofficial campaign to put pressure on the administration by calling in to take days off school.
Teachers were concerned that the teacher pay raise in the administration’s contract proposal wouldn’t cover the rising cost of health insurance premiums.
But the new contract does more than that.
Teachers will receive a base pay increase of $2,500 during the 2021-22 school year and $1,500 more the following school year. In addition to base pay increases, teachers will also be eligible to receive three different stipends totaling $11,000 if they qualify.
The three stipends are an operating referendum stipend, a COVID-19 hazard stipend and a retention stipend. The referendum stipend and the retention stipend will be offered in both the 2021-22 school year and the following year.
“Obviously, we’re very happy that it’s been approved and we feel like we did the best we could for everybody across the board,” Anderson Community Schools Board President Patrick Hill said.
Randy Harrison, president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers, agreed.
“I think this demonstrates looking to show the true value of all our employees,” he said.
Reid commended the union for working to ensure that ACS teachers are compensated fairly.
“I will never stop caring for, loving on, and challenging my young students regardless of what I am paid,” she said. “While teachers certainly are not in teaching for the money, we do deserve to be paid as professionals and for what we are worth to our state and communities.”
A database published by the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board shows that teacher pay at ACS compares favorably with similar school districts in similar communities across the state.
Vigo County School Corporation previously had a minimum salary of $38,000; however, under a new contract agreement, the starting salary will be $40,000 for the 2022-23 school year. The average salary pay at VCSC under the current contract is $52,509. Average pay for teachers under the new contract is not yet available.
Kokomo School Corporation has a minimum salary of $36,103 under the current contract, but it will be raised to $40,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. The average salary before the new contract was $49,038. KSC teachers who are rated effective or highly effective will receive a base salary increase of $1,000-$5,377 this year, and all teachers will receive a $500 raise next year.
Muncie Community Schools have a minimum teacher pay of $38,500; however, it was raised to $42,000 for this school year. The MCS school board also approved annual pay increases for teachers, ranging from $2,400 to $5,200.
