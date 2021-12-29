ANDERSON – An Anderson teenager escaped serious injury after the car she was driving rolled over during a Tuesday crash.
Jessikah Imel, 17, of Anderson, was transported to Community Hospital Anderson for treatment of a possible broken right foot.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the crash took place at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 300 North, west of the intersection with County Road 300 West.
The police report indicates it was raining at the time of the crash and the road surface was wet.
Imel told deputies she was driving west on County Road 300 North when the vehicle she was driving partially went off the north side of the road.
She overcorrected in an attempt to get back on the road and the vehicle rolled onto the passenger side.
Imel was wearing a seatbelt, but unfastened it as the vehicle began rolling. Her right foot was pinned under the vehicle and she was freed by first responders.
