ANDERSON — A 17-year-old Anderson boy was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis following an accident Wednesday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at 6 p.m. on County Road 700 North near Frankton.
A 1997 Jeep Wrangler being driven by the Anderson teen was heading east in the 4300 block of West County Road 700 North when he crossed over the center line and struck a utility pole on the north side of the road.
The driver was found to be unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle and hit a tree.
The driver was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson and then flown to Methodist Hospital in Indy with possible neck and back injuries.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Pipe Creek Township Fire Department, Lafayette Township Fire Department, Alexandria Fire Department, Alexandria Police Department, and Madison County Emergency Management.