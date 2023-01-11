ANDERSON — An Anderson man is on trial on a charge of murder in a reported 2021 road rage incident.
Zachary Wayne Hileman, 19, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 in connection with the Oct. 3, 2021, shooting death of Raymond Waymire Jr., 46, Anderson.
Adrian Clark, a witness to the shooting, testified Wednesday during the trial and was with Hileman at the time of the shooting.
During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Miller, Clark said he was with Hileman and his brother Shane, and the three were smoking marijuana at the house of Hileman's girlfriend.
He said Shane Clark was driving the car with Hileman seated in the back when they almost had an accident with a motorcycle.
Adrian Clark said they were stopped at the intersection of Webster Street and Broadway when Waymire arrived. He said Waymire walked up to the car and started talking with Shane Clark.
He said at some point Waymire got into a conversation with Hileman, and Adrian Clark testified that Hileman was punched in the face.
Clark said Waymire stepped back from the car, and Clark heard a gunshot. He said Hileman was in possession of a handgun earlier in the day.
Clark said they drove Hileman to his residence and then drove home; he couldn’t remember if there was any conversation.
Hileman surrendered to Anderson police the same day.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anderson Police Detective Clifford Cole, Jacklyn Jolliff, Waymire’s girlfriend, told police she and Waymire were riding his motorcycle on Crystal Street near Webster Street when a dark-colored, four-door car, identified as a gray Honda Civic, failed to yield the right-of-way and almost struck them.
She said Waymire had to swerve to avoid the car.
The Clarks told officers that Waymire ran a stop sign, and the vehicle almost struck the motorcycle. When Waymire confronted them in the vehicle, he hit Hileman in the mouth, the Clarks told police.
Video evidence of the incident from a nearby residence was collected by police. It showed Waymire walk to the driver’s side of the Civic. After six seconds, he is seen staggering back from the car and falling. The car is seen leaving northbound on Broadway, according to the affidavit.