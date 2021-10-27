ANDERSON — An 18-year-old Anderson man was seriously injured and transported to an Indianapolis hospital following a two-car crash Wednesday.
Bryce G. Axel-Adams was stopped at Ridge Lane and pulled onto State Road 67 in front of a Jeep being driven by Matthew A. Hoffer, 35, Anderson, according to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Hoffer was traveling north on State Road 67 and attempted to avoid the crash but the two vehicles hit head-on.
Hoffer’s Jeep crossed State Road 67 and landed in a ditch on the south side of the highway with Axel-Adams' Mazda stopping facing the wrong way in the north lanes of State Road 67.
Axel-Adams had significant facial injuries and was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and transported by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
Hoffer complained of pain and was transported to Community Hospital Anderson.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Pendleton Police Department and Pendleton EMS.
