ANDERSON — With the threat of dangerous weather during the spring months, the city of Anderson will conduct its annual severe weather siren alert testing.
The testing and maintenance will take place from March 28 through April 1.
The city operates 24 severe weather siren towers throughout the community. The public is advised that the siren may be sounded for a few seconds to ensure it is working correctly as part of the maintenance program.
The sirens can be operated manually or by remote access.
During an actual weather event, the sirens in Anderson are activated when the National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning for the city.
The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as producing one-inch or larger hail and/or winds of 58 miles per hour or higher. Severe thunderstorms can produce a tornado with little or no warning.
The National Weather Service relies on a sophisticated radar system and trained spotters to locate these storms. The sirens are designed to provide residents with a warning of such weather, particularly when outside their homes.
“I ask all citizens to take the time to prepare themselves and their families with appropriate safety procedures they should take in the event of a severe weather event or tornado warning,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in a press release. “The season is now here and proper preparation and action can protect property and safe lives.
“Many communities do not have a weather warning siren system which works in concert with the National Weather Service, as we do,” he added. “Over the last few years, we have updated our equipment to ensure its reliability, and these tests will be part of our effort to keep our system properly operational.”