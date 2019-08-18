ANDERSON — With the promise of a lease agreement with the Youth Center not achieved, the Anderson Township Advisory Board is looking to rescind an agreement made in May.
At the May meeting of the Advisory Board, Anderson Township trustee Mike Shively indicated that if the board adopted a resolution to create a Community Center Fee Fund, a lease agreement with the Youth Center, operated by former trustee John Bostic, would be finalized that month.
With Shively not in attendance on Thursday, the Advisory Board tabled a motion made by board president Leo Williams to revoke the establishment of the fund.
“We allowed the establishment of the fund,” Williams said. “It was supposed to lead to a lease agreement.”
Board member Larry Russell said the decision to revoke the establishment of the fund should not be considered until Shively is in attendance.
“If he isn’t here, he feels he doesn’t have to abide by what actions we take,” Russell said.
Board member Jayne Mansfield wondered aloud if the Community Center Fee Fund had been established by Shively and if there is any money in the account.
The future of the Youth Center at the Anderson Township Trustee offices, 2800 block of Madison Avenue, has been in dispute since Shively took office on Jan. 1.
No lease agreement has been reached and at one time Shively gave the Youth Center 30 days to vacate the facility. The Youth Center, however, continues to operate there.
Last May, following a lengthy discussion concerning the lack of a lease, Shively said passage of two resolutions by the board would determine how the talks concluded.
The two resolutions that Shively wanted adopted would have created a facilities manager position at a salary of $34,500, along with the Community Center Fee Fund.
“Legal counsel told me these resolutions had to be in place before a lease is approved,” Shively said in May. “They are for the protection of the trustee’s office and the board.”
Shively said in May it was more than likely that, contingent on passage of the two resolutions, a lease agreement could be signed by the end of May.
The advisory board approved the creation of the Community Center Fee Fund and tabled the resolution on the facilities manager position.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
