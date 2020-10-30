ANDERSON – The Anderson Township Trustee’s office is increasing the income guidelines to be able to provide additional families with assistance.
Trustee Mike Shively said Thursday he is increasing the income guideline by 25% starting in January.
The new income level for public assistance is being increased from $850 per month to $1,063.
“It will provide assistance to more people by increasing the income guidelines,” Shively said. “It’s in line with the national poverty standards.”
The Township Advisory Board voted to approve the 2021 budget that includes a 2.5% pay increase for employees.
Shively said the employees haven’t received a pay increase since 2018.
The increase will give Shively a raise of $1,088 to an annual salary of $44,589.
The total budget was approved at $939,837 with $208,957 going to debt service to pay off the loan on the Community Center.
The total budget for township assistance declined by $64,960 to $464,708 next year.
The $50,000 budgeted this year for childhood camps was not spent and was removed from the 2021 budget.
The budget for shelter costs was increased by $5,000 to $15,000 for 2021 and the budget to cover utility costs was increased by $5,000 to $75,000.
Anderson Township currently has an operating balance of approximately $300,000.
