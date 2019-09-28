ANDERSON — The Anderson Township Advisory Board delayed action on the adoption of the 2020 budget.
The Advisory Board Thursday decided to delay action until Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The budget has to be adopted and submitted to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance by Nov. 1.
Advisory Board chairman Leo Williams made a motion to table the adoption of the budget to obtain more information.
Board member Larry Russell seconded the motion and voted to table the budget.
“I think we should vote on the budget,” he said prior to the vote to table. “Pass it or not.”
The proposed 2020 budget is $784,269, which is a 1% increase over this year’s adopted budget of $778,060.
Accountant Ben Roeger with Coonrod said the projected revenues for 2020 are approximately $473,000.
He said the difference will be taken from the Anderson Township Trustee’s office reserve funds of $449,000.
Roeger said actual spending in 2020 is projected to be $500,000.
Roeger said any additional funds received by the Trustee’s office will be placed in reserve to supplement the budget.
According to the Indiana Gateway portal, which provides the public with budgets for all government entities, project revenues for Anderson Township in 2019 were $500,000 for township assistance and $100,000 for general operations.
There was a reported 2019 balance of $48,673 in the township’s Rainy Day fund.
Included in the proposed budget is an increase for utility costs of $12,000 to a total of $30,000; and a $3,500 increase for a janitor and maintenance position to $25,500.
Board member Larry Russell asked if the $25,000 was being paid to former board member Aaron Higgins.
Trustee Mike Shively said the funding is for two part-time positions, one during the day and one at night.
Russell asked about the increase in wages in the budget, which includes a 2% increase for Shively to $44,154 in 2020 and a 4% increase to $34,642 for the supervisor who oversees township assistance.
Former Trustee John Bostic asked how Shively’s salary was increased to $44,154 when his salary in 2018 was $40,609.
The members of the Anderson Township Advisory board approved a salary ordinance on Oct. 18, 2018, for the 2019 budget raising the trustee’s salary to $43,501.
