ANDERSON — Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Anderson Township trustee’s office conducted an after-school program.
The program was restarted in April from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, Trustee Mike Shively said this week.
During spring break, the program runs from 2 to 6 p.m.
Since last April, the program has seen monthly attendance average 573 school-age children participating in activities.
Shively said the Community Center has also been open for walkers on a daily basis, with a montly average of 586 people.
“We wanted to give kids a safe place to go,” Shively said.
“We get around 60 kids per day on average,” he said. “Parents are responsible for bringing and picking up the children.”
John Teague oversees the daily after-school program. He separates kids by age group and has planned activities for each group.
Those activities include basketball for the older students and age-appropriate games for the younger ones.
“It’s not a structured program,” Shively said.
He hopes hoping to start a tutoring program for the students at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
“The pandemic caused a teacher shortage,” he explained. “Once we determine the funding, we will start the program.”
Shively has been using funds generated by renting out the Community Center to purchase bleachers and board games; there are plans to start volleyball classes soon.
“The equipment has been purchased from revenues generated through the recreation fund,” he said. “There is a paper trail, and the Advisory Board approves every purchase.
Shively stressed that no tax dollars have been used to buy equipment.
The trustee’s office is continuing discussion with the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club to start a similar program in Anderson.
“Right now, we’re looking for a large group of investors to help finance the Boys & Girls Club,” Shively said. “We have already started the vetting process for people to serve on the board.”
Shively said Lindsay Brown and Perry Washington are working with the Fort Wayne organization.
Teague said a local Amateur Athletic Union team started using the Community Center for basketball practice following the after-school program.
During the winter, he said, kids in the after-school program also played kickball and Wiffle Ball.
“Once the weather gets better, we’re planning outdoor activities,” he said. “There will be football and soccer.”
Shively said walkers can use the Community Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
“We have our regulars,” he said. “There are some people that arrive before 8 a.m.”
Shively said the walkers have donated a television set and equipment for the exercise room.