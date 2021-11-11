ANDERSON — The Rev. Samuel Enders grew up in Liberia, on the West African coast, forging for scraps of food in a garbage heap.
Today, nearly 40 years later, as the founder and CEO of the African Dream Academy, Enders is breaking the cycle of poverty through education, vocational training and healthcare.
The youngest of nine in a single-parent family, Enders didn’t have an opportunity to attend school as a child. He recalled an early memory of a magazine featuring photos of children wearing backpacks. Wanting one for himself, he enrolled as a teenager.
Enders was 15 years old in 1985 when he started third grade. The other children in his class mocked him and called him names. Discouraged but not defeated, Enders continued to show up and advanced through school quickly.
“I knew that if I went to school, my life would be better.”
It was this determination and love of learning that drove Enders’ desire to move to America to pursue higher education. He vividly remembers praying when he was 25: “God, if you’re there, I want you to help me leave this country. I want to go to America, I want to study, and I will come back to Liberia to make a difference.”
His prayer was answered a year later when a couple from Colorado came across a video of him playing guitar and singing and offered him a scholarship. Enders spent two years studying music and the Bible at Philadelphia Bible College in Pennsylvania before returning to Liberia to start a vacation Bible school program. In just one year, Enders said, the program grew from 28 children to more than 6,000, spanning six African countries.
During one of his trips home to lead Bible school, Enders discovered his true calling. He was visiting a local hospital when he met a young boy in a wheelchair with flies buzzing around his face.
“This little boy reminded me of my life when people said I was useless,” Enders remembered. “He reminded me of my isolation.”
The boy told Enders that he wanted to grow up and become a doctor. He needed an expensive surgery to fix a hole in his side. Determined to help him, Enders traveled to a nearby city to get the cash to pay for the surgery. By the time he returned less than a day later, the boy had died.
“He died with his dream like many kids in my country,” Enders said. “Many will never go to school. Many girls are used as prostitutes. They want to go to college, but they cannot.”
In that moment, Enders made it his life’s mission to invest in the dreams of Liberian children.
Enders returned to the United States and enrolled in 2005 at Anderson University, where he earned a degree in organizational leadership as well as a master’s of divinity. One of his classmates, Thonja Nicholson, helped him lay the groundwork for what became African Dream Academy.
“He told me what his vision was about going back and starting a school in Liberia, and I suggested he start a not-for-profit so he could begin taking donations and spreading the word,” Nicholson recalled. “He was very passionate about children and education, and those are also passions of mine.”
Enders attributes his success in Liberia, in part, to Hoosier hospitality.
“It is important for me to say thank you to Anderson University and to the people of Anderson for what they’ve done to help me to be a blessing to my people back home.”
Enders also received support and funding from The Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City, where he met Dr. Lydia Spinelli, who worked as the director of the church’s day school. Spinelli assuaged congregational uncertainty about the partnership by traveling to Liberia with Enders before the school’s opening to help set up classrooms and train teachers.
Now the board president of African Dream Academy Foundation, Spinelli continues to work closely with Enders.
“I just think that there are few people in this world like Sam,” she said. “He’s transformed so many lives, and he takes nothing for himself.”
After moving home to Liberia, Enders was elected as a congressman. He put his entire salary toward opening the African Dream Academy, and in 2012, the academy welcomed its first class of 144 fourth-graders.
Each year since, the academy has added a grade level and now educates more than 1,000 students from age 3 to 12th grade. Next spring, the school will celebrate its 10th anniversary with its first graduation ceremony. Former pastor of The Brick Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Michael Lindvall, who now lives in Fort Wayne, will preside as the keynote speaker.
Among the first class of ADA graduates is Caroline Nyantee. She began schooling in fifth grade when Enders encountered her and her four siblings sitting by the roadside. She will be the first person in her family to graduate high school.
“That’s the joy I see in my job,” Enders said. “Being able to give hope to people who are considered downtrodden or useless in society.”
Enders knew from experience that his students would need to have basic needs met to be successful in school.
When the Ebola epidemic hit Liberia in 2013, Enders converted two school buses into ambulances and inaugurated a free children’s healthcare facility called Haven Care. Today, the clinic serves 100-plus ADA students daily.
Additionally, the academy provides all students with hot, nutritious meals and snacks throughout the day. The school maintains a small, on-site farm operation for self-sustainability.
When Enders noticed that many ADA students came from homes where their parents could not read or write, he opened a vocational school for adults. Participants are trained in sewing, baking and interior decorating.
Always dreaming of more ways to serve his people, Enders hopes to expand upon current resources and eventually add a university program to ADA’s operation.
“I am so grateful to be doing what I’m doing,” Enders said. “If I were to die today, I would die knowing I accomplished something that many people couldn’t. This world cannot just change and become a better place. We have to make it a better place.”
