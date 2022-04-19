ANDERSON — As an employee in Anderson University’s Center for Intercultural Engagement, Jay St. Hilaire was asked a couple of weeks ago to send out an announcement to students about listening sessions on the issue of race on campus.
But Hilaire, 24, a Black native of the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, said as soon as she read the announcement, an aspect of it made her uncomfortable: separate listening sessions for students of color and white students.
“I appreciate the intent. However, I don’t appreciate the approach to what they are doing,” the senior said. “I was also wondering about the students who are biracial. Where do they go?”
Hilaire was one of three students made available by AU officials to The Herald Bulletin on Tuesday to share their views about the decision by the Presidents Race Equity Task Force to separate the listening sessions into affinity groups, characterized by some as segregation.
The task force is comprised of students of color and members of the university’s administrative Cabinet.
The listening sessions were the second of three phases in a plan to deal with racial issues on AU’s campus.
The first was a survey in which some students said they would be more comfortable if the listening groups were designated by race, and a third phase would have let all students gather for a listening session, regardless of race.
It was the third phase that students and other critics of the process said was not properly communicated. Much of the discussion among students took place in a special Raven Life app and on social media.
The last two sessions were to take place April 12 and 19 but were postponed indefinitely after a firestorm of criticism on and off campus.
Though affinity groups are used in other educational settings as a way of encouraging participation and openness by placing students with others like them, their use remains controversial.
The controversy about AU’s use of affinity groups reached Washington, D.C., prompting a member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission to send a letter to the university saying AU’s plan violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Hilaire said the racial climate on campus is such that the task force’s overall plan to do something is necessary.
“I think we collectively feel we are treated differently because of our skin color,” she said.
“I am primarily the only Black female in the School of Music, and I consistently get selected to show we have diversity, which makes me feel like a token.
“I don’t think it’s intentional. I think it’s more that the system is built that way in terms of AU. The way the system is built, it’s benefiting people who don’t look like me.”
Hilaire said she has fielded many questions from white classmates as the controversy brewed. Many, she said, have no idea what the campus experience for people of color is like.
“It’s genuinely been, ‘How can we make things better?’” she said. “Through no fault of their own, they are clueless about what is going on on their campus for people of color.”
Unlike many small, private colleges, AU and the Church of God historically have welcomed students of color on campus almost since it was established more than a century ago.
Hilaire, senior Alexis Franklin and junior Kellan Duffy, all three of whom took the survey, said they believe the university meant well by offering the listening sessions, but the execution and communication fell short. Hilaire said she believes listening sessions can be “super beneficial” if conducted correctly.
“When I took the actual survey, I didn’t find any of the questions alarming. I really admired the goal that they had,” said Duffy, 20, who is student body president-elect.
However, when the political science and national security major from Dayton, Ohio, saw the email encouraging students to attend the affinity-grouped listening sessions, he immediately replied to it, saying there likely would be pushback on campus if there were no follow-up clarification.
Duffy said he did not understand what the listening sessions were or what they were intended to do, but he understood that separating them by race was a bad idea.
“As soon as it went out, there was chatter around the students,” he said. “There really was just a shock.”
Duffy and Franklin, 22, who is student body president, said there is very little communication between their organization, Student Government Association, and AU’s administration, leading to what they believe is a generational disconnect.
The faux pas with the listening sessions could have been avoided had the administration or members of the task force spoken with them first, they said.
“We could have provided some context before they sent out the message,” said Franklin, a political science and youth leadership development major from McCordsville.