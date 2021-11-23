ANDERSON — The four utility departments of the city of Anderson are planning on spending an estimated $17.3 million on capital projects next year.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the 2022 budgets for Anderson Municipal Light & Power, the Anderson Water Department, Anderson Wastewater Department and Stormwater department.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the city is planning to spend an estimated $13.1 million on several projects in the Wastewater Department budget next year.
Whitham said the largest project is $7 million at Athletic Park and more than an estimated $1 million to reline the Dewey Street sewer line.
Whitham said capital projects of $2.2 million are planned for the Municipal Light & Power; $1.78 million in the Water Department budget and $183,500 on Stormwater improvements.
The Board of Works approved a 2022 budget of $87 million for Municipal Light & Power on projected revenues of $89 million, Whitham said.
He said the Water Department is expected to receive $11.28 million in revenues and operating expenditures estimated at $7.74 million.
Whitham said project revenues next year for the Wastewater Department are $21.17 million with expenditures of $7.74 million for operations.
He said the Stormwater Department will have estimated operating expenditures of $1.58 million in 2022 and projected revenues of $2.44 million.
