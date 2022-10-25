ORESTES — Anderson resident Michael Baker was killed in a fatal Monday afternoon train crash, according to the Madison County coroner's office.
Baker died at the scene of the accident, which happened about 3:30 p.m. on the Superior Street railroad crossing, south of Oak Street, according to a Madison County Sheriff's Department news release.
The eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway train struck the front driver's side of a northbound 2012 Dodge Avenger.
Baker, 31, was identified Tuesday by the coroner's office.
Assisting the Sheriff's Department at the Monday accident were Orestes Police Department, Alexandria Fire Department and Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
The investigation by the Sheriff's Department is continuing.