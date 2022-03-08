ANDERSON — A warrant has been issued for a 67-year-old woman in connection with the death of a Chesterfield man killed in a motorcycle crash.
Brian Harney, 49, was struck by a car driven by Martha Neata-Skehan on Sept. 26 and died more than two weeks after the crash.
Neata-Skeham has been charged with two felony counts of causing death when operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The probable cause affidavit states Neata-Skeham underwent a blood draw at Community Hospital Anderson and the report from the Indiana State Police lab showed she tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and opioids buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine.
Harney was taken to the hospital with a head injury after the crash that happened about 5:45 p.m. on Ind. 67, just west of its intersection with County Road 500 East.
Harney was riding a motorcycle east on Ind. 67 and attempted to turn onto County Road 500 East as a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Neata-Skehan, 66, Anderson, approached from the rear, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Neata-Skehan was traveling on the right shoulder as she approached the intersection, the release said. The motorcycle attempted to turn as the Rogue continued straight through the intersection on the right shoulder.
Police said the motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the Rogue as it turned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.