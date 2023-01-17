ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has been arrested on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing of a local man Monday.
Anderson police arrested Laketha Lashanda McCullough, 42, 2200 block of Fulton Street, in relation to the 4:06 p.m. stabbing of Donny Cole, 49, in the same block of Fulton.
When officers arrived, they found Cole suffering from a stab wound and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
Cole was eventually transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to a news release.
The preliminary details are that Cole and McCullough were involved in an altercation. After reportedly stabbing Cole, McCullough fled.
McCullough was located by patrol officers and arrested on the felony charge.
Bond has been set at $10,000.
According to the news release, McCullough refused to cooperate with detectives.
The investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing.