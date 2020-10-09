ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has been charged with failing to report the death of her boyfriend and altering the death scene.
Tausha Renee Avery, 41, 2000 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested by Anderson police on Thursday at a local motel on a Level 6 felony charge of altering the scene of death and a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to notify authorities of discovery of a dead body.
The investigation started Dec. 23, 2019, when the Anderson Police Department was contacted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department about a death in Anderson, but the deceased was left in a vehicle parked in Yorktown.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Avery told police that her boyfriend, Jonathan Mauk, 47, came to visit her from Warsaw on Dec. 13 or Dec. 14.
Avery said they were using heroin that day and went to a house in the 900 block of West Ninth Street for two hours. Mauk reportedly stayed in a running truck. When Avery returned, he appeared to be dead.
She told police she stayed at the Ninth Street address for two or three days, and, on Dec. 17, drove the truck with Mauk inside to Delaware County Road 950 West near Yorktown.
Avery admitted she covered Mauk’s body with a blanket and put a pillow on his face so nobody could see it.
She told police she didn’t contact emergency services because she was scared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.