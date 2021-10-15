ANDERSON — A 24-year-old Anderson woman died Wednesday after being struck by a car.
Chelsea M. Levell died from her injuries, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said.
The Anderson Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of West Vinyard Street at approximately 10:19 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. Officers found the woman in critical condition lying in the roadway and she was transported to Community Hospital of Anderson, where she died.
The Anderson Police Department Crash Team and the Madison County Coroner’s Office were notified and are handling the investigation.
Abbott said an autopsy was to be performed Friday at Community Hospital Anderson.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has cooperated with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time as the incident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.