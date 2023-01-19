MARION — An Anderson woman died in a head-on crash Wednesday in Grant County.
Brenda Howell, 51, Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey said Thursday.
The accident took place at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue in Marion, according to a press release from the Grant County sheriff.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a Dodge Nitro compact SUV and a Dodge Caravan van in the northbound lane on Western Avenue.
The preliminary investigation showed the Nitro was driven by Ashley Rose, Wabash, and was traveling south on Western Avenue when it crossed into the northbound lane, striking the Caravan driven by Howell.
Rose was transported to Marion Health and was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.
The accident remains under investigation.